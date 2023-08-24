Malaika Arora left fashion critics in awe with her impeccable fashion sense
The diva left the internet mesmerized as she shared her latest pictures in a sexy black-and-white gown
Malaika's floor-length gown exhibited a perfect picture of elegance and sophistication.
Malaika's ingenious design featured an off-shoulder bodice with a single full sleeve and a majestic train
Malaika's breathtaking ensemble is from the shelves of of Gaffe
Malaika's captivating look was complemented well with minimal eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, glossy lips and glowing skin.
Malaika's loose locks cascading over her shoulders captured her in a romantic frame altogether.
