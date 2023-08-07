Malaika Arora Turns Mumbai Green in Neon Gym Wear

07 Aug, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Malaika Arora's gym fashion choices range from sleek and minimalistic to bold and vibrant

Malaika Arora is a neon chic, she loves getting ready for gym in different cool athleisure wear

Malaika isn't afraid to embrace bold colors like neon

Malaika Arora has been spotted wearing neon bralettes that add a fun and energetic element to her workout attire.

Malaika often rocks crop tops as part of her gym attire, showcasing her toned midriff and setting a trend for a mix of fitness and fashion.

Layering is another aspect of Malaika's gym fashion. She adds a stylish oversized jacket

Malaika Arora sometimes pulls off monochrome gym looks

Malaika Arora loves to hydrate herself, that's why she carries water bottle with her

