Malaika Arora Turns Mumbai Green in Neon Gym Wear
07 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Malaika Arora's gym fashion choices range from sleek and minimalistic to bold and vibrant
Malaika Arora is a neon chic, she loves getting ready for gym in different cool athleisure wear
Malaika isn't afraid to embrace bold colors like neon
Malaika Arora has been spotted wearing neon bralettes that add a fun and energetic element to her workout attire.
Malaika often rocks crop tops as part of her gym attire, showcasing her toned midriff and setting a trend for a mix of fitness and fashion.
Layering is another aspect of Malaika's gym fashion. She adds a stylish oversized jacket
Malaika Arora sometimes pulls off monochrome gym looks
Malaika Arora loves to hydrate herself, that's why she carries water bottle with her
