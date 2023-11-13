Malaika Arora gives festive a shimmery spin in a halter-neck crystal embellished bodycon gown
Malaika Arora is a glittering goddess in a sexy nude crystal gown worth Rs 2 Lakh.
Malaika Arora struck some amazing poses for her latest photoshoot on Instagram
Malaika Arora truly quenched our thirst for all things glam with her ever-so-stunning shimmery pick
For glam picks, Malaika Arora chose smokey subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, sharp contour, nude lip shade and blushed cheeks
With the right amount of sparkles, her stunning choice seemed perfect
Packed with sheer elegance, her outfit was accessorised with chunky golden bracelets and statement rings.
Shinning brightly from head to toe, Malaika Arora completed her look with open wavy middle-parted locks.
