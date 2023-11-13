Malaika Arora gives festive a shimmery spin in a halter-neck crystal embellished bodycon gown

13 Nov, 2023

Onam Gupta

Malaika Arora is a glittering goddess in a sexy nude crystal gown worth Rs 2 Lakh.

Malaika Arora struck some amazing poses for her latest photoshoot on Instagram

Malaika Arora truly quenched our thirst for all things glam with her ever-so-stunning shimmery pick

For glam picks, Malaika Arora chose smokey subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, sharp contour, nude lip shade and blushed cheeks

With the right amount of sparkles, her stunning choice seemed perfect

Packed with sheer elegance, her outfit was accessorised with chunky golden bracelets and statement rings.

Shinning brightly from head to toe, Malaika Arora completed her look with open wavy middle-parted locks.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Rare Juhi Chawla Photos That Define Her Classic Beauty

 Find Out More