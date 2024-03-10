Malayalam Action-Thriller Films To Watch If You Liked Manjummel Boys
Virus- A true story about the devastating Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, and the valiant struggle put up by various individuals who helped to curb the epidemic.
Malootty- Malooty, a five-year-old visiting her grandparents, falls into a borewell while playing ball with her dog. Her father attempts to save her before it's too late.
Take Off- When terrorists overran the Iraqi city of Tikrit in 2014, a group of Malayali nurses were kidnapped. This film depicts the struggle endured by the nurses following their capture.
Malayankunju- Anikkuttan is a temperamental electronics technician who lives a tranquil life with his mother. His regular routines are interrupted when his next-door neighbor's newborn infant brings back unpleasant memories from his past.
Helen- An regular suburban girl vanishes unexpectedly, leaving her loved ones in a desperate quest as she faces the ultimate battle - one for her life.
Exit- Four teens from a hilly area become trapped in a deserted cottage one night.
2018- A catastrophe film set during the 2018 Kerala floods, in which people from all walks of life faced terrible repercussions and worked together to escape the disaster.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: RRR to The Power of Dog, Oscar Winning Films on OTT