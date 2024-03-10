Malayalam Action-Thriller Films To Watch If You Liked Manjummel Boys

10 Mar, 2024

Shawn Dass

Virus- A true story about the devastating Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, and the valiant struggle put up by various individuals who helped to curb the epidemic.

Malootty- Malooty, a five-year-old visiting her grandparents, falls into a borewell while playing ball with her dog. Her father attempts to save her before it's too late.

Take Off- When terrorists overran the Iraqi city of Tikrit in 2014, a group of Malayali nurses were kidnapped. This film depicts the struggle endured by the nurses following their capture.

Malayankunju- Anikkuttan is a temperamental electronics technician who lives a tranquil life with his mother. His regular routines are interrupted when his next-door neighbor's newborn infant brings back unpleasant memories from his past.

Helen- An regular suburban girl vanishes unexpectedly, leaving her loved ones in a desperate quest as she faces the ultimate battle - one for her life.

Exit- Four teens from a hilly area become trapped in a deserted cottage one night.

2018- A catastrophe film set during the 2018 Kerala floods, in which people from all walks of life faced terrible repercussions and worked together to escape the disaster.

