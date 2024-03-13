Premalu To Manjummel Boys, 5 Malayam Films To Cross 100 Crore Mark
Sachin chases romance but finds himself torn between two potential partners, resulting in funny difficulties.
A group of friends embark on a daring rescue expedition to retrieve a friend from the Guna Caves, a terribly deep pit from which no one has ever returned.
A catastrophe film set during the 2018 Kerala floods, in which people from all walks of life faced terrible repercussions and worked together to escape the disaster.
A political Godfather dies, and a slew of robbers disguised as politicians take over power. The question of God's successor arises, and a few names are revealed, along with the God's most favorite angel, Lucifer.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hathiyar to Rog Kaisan Lagal, Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh's Hit Song