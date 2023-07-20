Since May 3, Manipur has experienced violent protests by the Kuki and Naga groups in response to the High Court's ruling requesting that the state government consider adding the Meitei community to the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST).
On July 19, previously unreleased footage of the Manipur violence appeared online. It showed a couple of men from the opposing community parading two women from one of the warring communities in their entirety. The claimed event allegedly occurred on May 4 in the Kangpokpi area, one day after unrest broke out in the northeast state.
Several celebrities reacted to the ongoing Manipur violence and took to their social media handles to condemn the situation.
Akshay Kumar reacted to this incident and said, "Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again (sic)."
Kiara Advani wrote, "The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to the core. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most Severe punishment they deserve (sic)."
Riteish Deshmukh tweeted," Deeply disturbed with the visuals of the atrocities against the women in Manipur… I am seething with anger… no man should go unpunished for such a crime. Attack on the dignity of a woman is an attack on humanity itself (sic)."
Renuka Shahana tweeted, "Is there no one to stop the atrocities in Manipur? If you are not shaken to the core by that disturbing video of two women, is it even right to call oneself human, let alone Bharatiya or Indian!(sic)."
Comedian Vir Das also tweeted," When horrific incidents occur make no mistake, through the system, our leaders are IMMEDIATELY aware. When months later videos go viral, Twitter is aware. If leaders only then respond, it’s to Twitter, not horrific incidents. They care about online outrage, not real people (sic)."
Urmila Matondkar wrote, "Shocked, shaken, horrified at #manipur video n fact that it’s happened in May with no action on it. Shame on those sitting on their high horses drunk with power, jokers in media boot-licking them, celebrities who r silent. When did we reach here dear Bharatiyas/Indians? (sic)."
Kanika Dhillon wrote, "Manipur! @unwomenindia@NCWIndia!This horrific act against #Kuki women…. Hope they get some justice! (sic)."
