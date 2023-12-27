Manoj Bajpayee's Remarkable Education Qualification
Manoj Bajpayee belongs to a small village near Bettiah in the West Champaran district of Bihar.
Manoj Bajpayee rose to stardom with his films like Satya (1999), Raajneeti (2010), Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and The Family Man (2019), among several others.
Manoj Bajpayee completed his schooling at Maharani Janaki Kunwar College in Bihar.
Manoj Bajpayee moved to Delhi and enrolled himself in the University of Delhi.
Manoj Bajpayee went to Satyawati College at Delhi University and then moved to Rajmas.
After failing to enrol in Manoj Bajpayee in the National School of Drama thrice, the actor was offered a teaching position at NSD.
Manoj Bajpayee attended director and acting coach Barry John's workshop after actor Raghubir Yadav's suggestion.
