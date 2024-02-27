Manoj Muntashir's 6 Best Bollywood Songs
27 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Jab Tak- This lovely track honours the journey of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team.
Kuch Toh Hai- From the movie Do Lafzon ki Kahani, this romantic song showcases the power of love.
Kaun Tujhe- This beautiful track was featured in the movie MS Dhoni: An Untold Story
Ram Siya Ram- This devotional song from the movie Adipurush features the praises of Lord Rama and Sita.
Teri Galliyan- This lovely track from Ek Villain has been a hit because of its soothing lyrics by Manoj.
Teri Mitti- Years after its release, this patriotic song about Indian soldiers still gives everyone goosebumps.
