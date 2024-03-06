Mardaani to Thappad, Women-Centric Films to Watch on International Women's Day 2024

06 Mar, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Tribhanga: Helmed by Renuka Shahane, the movie features Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in lead roles.

Thappad: The movie revolves around the tale of domestic violence and how a housewife takes a stand for that.

Pink: The movie is a gripping legal thriller featuring Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan and Angad Bedi in lead roles.

Mardaani: The action-thriller is helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Aditya Chopra. The movie features Rani Mukerji in the lead role.

Maharani: The series features Huma Qureshi in the lead. The show is about the extraordinary rise of Rani Bharti.

Aarya The Sushmita Sen-starrer is about the life of a mother who handles all the tragedy on her own.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bobby Deol To Janhvi Kapoor: 7 Bollywood Celebs To Mark Debut In South Cinema

 Find Out More