Mardaani to Thappad, Women-Centric Films to Watch on International Women's Day 2024
06 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Tribhanga: Helmed by Renuka Shahane, the movie features Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in lead roles.
Thappad: The movie revolves around the tale of domestic violence and how a housewife takes a stand for that.
Pink: The movie is a gripping legal thriller featuring Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan and Angad Bedi in lead roles.
Mardaani: The action-thriller is helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Aditya Chopra. The movie features Rani Mukerji in the lead role.
Maharani: The series features Huma Qureshi in the lead. The show is about the extraordinary rise of Rani Bharti.
Aarya The Sushmita Sen-starrer is about the life of a mother who handles all the tragedy on her own.
