Marley and Me to Derailed: Top 9 Jennifer Aniston Movies
Office Space- Three employees who despise their employment plan to rebel against their selfish boss.
Marley & Me- A family learns valuable life lessons from their lovely, yet mischievous and neurotic dog.
We’re The Millers- As part of his plot to transport a large consignment of marijuana from Mexico to the United States, a seasoned marijuana dealer establishes a fictitious family.
Bruce Almighty- A disgruntled news reporter is granted the opportunity to walk in God's sandals. Jennifer Aniston has a key role in the film.
Horrible Bosses- When three buddies realise their terrible bosses are interfering with their happiness, they plot to assassinate them.
Just Go With It - On a weekend trip to Hawaii, a plastic surgeon persuades his devoted helper to appear as his soon-to-be-divorced wife in order to conceal a careless lie he uttered to his much younger girlfriend.
Derailed- When two married business executives involved in an affair are blackmailed by a vicious criminal, they must turn the tables on him to preserve their families.
Dumplin- Willowdean, a plus-size adolescent daughter of a previous beauty queen, enters her mother's Miss Teen Bluebonnet pageant as a protest, which develops as other participants follow suit, transforming both the pageant and their small Texas community.
He’s Just Not That Into You- This Baltimore-set film with interconnected story arcs explores the difficulty of understanding or misinterpret human behaviour.
