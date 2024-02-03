Mathimaran to Fight Club, South Movies to Watch this Weekend
03 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Saindhav: The movie was released on Prime Video on February 02, 2024. The movie revolves around a man's struggle against a pharmaceutical racket.
Pindam: The movie features Sriram and Kushee Ravi, and the plot of the movie revolves around a demonologist, who is trying to rescue a 6-year-old.
Neru: The Malayalam movie is a courtroom thriller, and it premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.
Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B: The movie stars Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in lead roles.
Fight Club: The movie is an action-thriller and features Vijay Kumar and Monisha Menen in lead roles.
Mathimaran: If you want to feel good, then the movie is for you! it revolves around a man who faces racial discrimination.
