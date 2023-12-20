Meet Aditi Saigal aka Dot From The Archies, Who is Also a Musician
Aditi Saigal, who recently made her debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is gaining much appreciation for her acting in the film compared to other actors.
Did you Aditi Saigal is an Indian indie musician?
Yes, Aditi who is known by her stage name DOT, began with her piano journey at the tender age of six, delving into music composition by the age of 12.
Aditi's musical journey began when she graduated from the One World College of Music
In 2017, Aditi catapulted to success with the viral hit ‘Everybody Dances to Techno.’ The song has over 500,00 plays.
Recently, Aditi released her streaming album titled ‘Practice Rooms'. The Archies actress has also sung the other two chartbusters ‘Dhishoom Dhishoom’ and ‘Sunoh’.
Aditi's song 'Sunoh' ranks among the most-listened songs of 2023
