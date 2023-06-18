Manisha Rani, a popular social media influencer hailing from Bihar, is set to captivate audiences with her unique blend of Bihari swag on the highly anticipated show-Big Boss OTT 2
With her magnetic personality and tremendous energy, she effortlessly radiates the essence of Bihari swag.
Manisha Rani has been on Dance India Dance before, but her posts in Bhojpuri on social media are what made her famous among the people.
Manisha has more than 4 million followers on Instagram and YouTube.
Born and bought up in Bihar, Manisha holds a degree in business.
Manisha started out as a dancer and has tried her hands at modelling and lip-syncing.
With her witty personality, Manisha became an instant favorite as she entered Salman Khan’s show- Big Boss OTT 2
Bihar's famous Influencer, Manisha Rani has already won several hearts and fans can't wait to see her in Big Boss OTT 2
