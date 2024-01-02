Meet Nupur Shikhare, Aamir Khan’s Son-In-Law Who’s Marrying Ira Khan in Marathi Wedding Ceremony
Nupur Shikhare is a well-known fitness trainer, athlete and specialises in calisthenics as well.
Nupur has been known to train Miss Universe Sushmita Sen since 2008. He has reportedly trained his father-in-law Aamir Khan as well
Nupur was born on October 17, 1985, in Pune, Maharashtra, to Rajendra Shikhare and Pritam Shikhare.
Nupur Shikhare got engaged to Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan on November 18, 2022, in a private ceremony
Nupur has always been passionate about his professional work. He represented India in the ‘Ultimate Beastmaster' on Netflix in 2017.
Nupur Shikhare changed his career from being in the Bollywood industry to fitness training.
Nupur was also recognised as a Fight Master for the Disney India TV show 'Aladdin - Experience The Magic' in 2018.
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's romantic love story took off during the lockdown period in 2020.
Nupur Shikhare is also fond of dancing.
The pre-wedding celebration for the couple had already begun.
Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan are set to tie the knot on January 3, 2024.
