Rasha Thadani is Raveena Tandon's first child with film distrubutor Anil Thadani.
06 Apr, 2023
Rasha Thadani's full name is Rashavishakha, a combination of Rasha meaning drops of rain and Vishakha, another name for Lord Shiva.
06 Apr, 2023
Rasha Thadani is Raveena's third daughter.The actor earlier adopted Pooja and Chhaya in 1995.
06 Apr, 2023
Rasha Thadani is 18 years old and she did her schooling from Dhirubai Ambani International School in Mumbai.
06 Apr, 2023
Rasha Thadani was born on March 16, 2005 and she will soon be turning 18.
06 Apr, 2023
Rasha is an avid music lover. She loves to attend music festivals, sing songs and play music herself.
06 Apr, 2023
Rashavishakha Thadani is a black belt in the Korean form of martial arts called Taekwondo. She is also a trained boxer.
06 Apr, 2023
One look at her Instagram profile would tell you that she's a fashionista and loves to dress up glamorously.
06 Apr, 2023
However, Rasha also embraces simplicity like her mother sometimes and is often seen posing in chikankari suits.
06 Apr, 2023
Raveena Tandon's teenage daughter is all bold and beautiful - two qualities which are extremely important in the industry.
06 Apr, 2023
Don't you think she's all Bollywood-ready and can give any actress a run for her money?
06 Apr, 2023
Thanks For Reading!