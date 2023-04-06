Rasha Thadani is Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani's daughter

Rasha Thadani is Raveena Tandon's first child with film distrubutor Anil Thadani.

Rasha Thadani's full name

Rasha Thadani's full name is Rashavishakha, a combination of Rasha meaning drops of rain and Vishakha, another name for Lord Shiva.

Rasha Thadani is Raveena Tandon's third child

Rasha Thadani is Raveena's third daughter.The actor earlier adopted Pooja and Chhaya in 1995.

Rasha Thadani's educational qualification

Rasha Thadani is 18 years old and she did her schooling from Dhirubai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

Rasha Thadani's age and other details

Rasha Thadani was born on March 16, 2005 and she will soon be turning 18.

Rasha Thadani's hobbies

Rasha is an avid music lover. She loves to attend music festivals, sing songs and play music herself.

Rasha Thadani's bio - awards & recognition

Rashavishakha Thadani is a black belt in the Korean form of martial arts called Taekwondo. She is also a trained boxer.

Rasha Thadani is a fashionista

One look at her Instagram profile would tell you that she's a fashionista and loves to dress up glamorously.

Rasha Thadani believes in simplicity

However, Rasha also embraces simplicity like her mother sometimes and is often seen posing in chikankari suits.

Rasha Thadani's pics to prove she's Bollywood-ready

Raveena Tandon's teenage daughter is all bold and beautiful - two qualities which are extremely important in the industry.

Rasha Thadani's gorgeous photoshoot

Don't you think she's all Bollywood-ready and can give any actress a run for her money?

