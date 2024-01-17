Meet Rishabh Sawhney: Who Plays Villain Role In Fighter Movie
The villain, played by Rishabh Sawhney, was first introduced in the Fighter trailer.
Rishabh Sawhney is about to make his big Bollywood debut with Fighter. Here's everything you need know about him.
Rishabh started his career as a model. He walked the runway for multiple fashion brands, including Shantanu and Nikhil.
In 2021, he made his acting debut in Nikkhil Advani's period drama series, The Empire.
Rishabh Sawhney expressed his delight for his Bollywood debut flick, Fighter. He went on to say, "It is a dream for any actor to see themselves on the big screen one day."
Fighter is a monument to our IAF heroes' courage, sacrifice, and dedication, telling their incredible stories.
Rishabh has around 10.2k Instagram fan following.
The action-drama movie is all set to hit theatres on January 25, 2024.
