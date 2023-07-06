All you need to know about Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra
06 Jul, 2023
Sister of Virat Kohli and Vikas Kohli, Bhawna is one of the core members of 'one8Select'
Bhawna Kohli Dhingra has 180K followers on Instagram. She keeps sharing selfies with her family
Bhawna Kohli Dhingra is Virat Kohli's elder sister
Bhawna Kohli Dhingra is graduated from Daulat Ram College, Delhi
Bhawna Kohli Dhingra did her schooling from Hansraj Model School, Delhi
Bhawna Kohli Dhingra is married to Sanjay Dhingra and has two kids
Virat, Bhawna's childhood photo. It looks like a birthday celebration
