All you need to know about Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra

06 Jul, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Sister of Virat Kohli and Vikas Kohli, Bhawna is one of the core members of 'one8Select'

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra has 180K followers on Instagram. She keeps sharing selfies with her family

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra is Virat Kohli's elder sister

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra is graduated from Daulat Ram College, Delhi

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra did her schooling from Hansraj Model School, Delhi

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra is married to Sanjay Dhingra and has two kids

Virat, Bhawna's childhood photo. It looks like a birthday celebration

