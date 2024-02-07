Meet Your Favourite FRIENDS Character- InPics
07 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Rachel Green: A stylish and well-to-do woman, Rachel was once a runaway bride before becoming a self-sufficient professional.
Phoebe Buffay: The eccentric and quirky masseuse with a shadowy past, Phoebe offers the group a unique viewpoint with her quirky sense of humour and unconventional knowledge.
Chandler Bing: The sardonic joker who struggles with commitment and turns to humour to cope with his intimacy anxiety and insecurities.
Joey Tribbiani- A charming and dim-witted struggling actor who has an unwavering love for food, women, and his friends.
Monica Geller: A perfectionist in both her personal and professional life, Monica is an obsessive-compulsive chef with a competitive streak.
Ross Geller: The endearingly awkward palaeontologist who goes through ups and downs in his professional and romantic relationships, frequently becoming fixated on them.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anushka Sharma to Kriti Sanon: 6 Highly Anticipated OTT Debuts in 2024