Memorable Photos Of Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal- InPics
01 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Vicky and Katrina never fail to set couple of goals. Look at Katrina donned a red saree with sindoor.
The couple jetted off on a beach vacation on Katrina Kaif’s birthday.
Their photos serve as proof of their genuine love frozen in time.
It is visible in their photos that both are madly in love with each other.
This cute picture was posted by Katrina Kaif with the caption “Coffee morning”.
How can we forget the gorgeous moments from their wedding, they are literally made for each other.
The lovely couple twinned in white outfits on Diwali and celebrated the festival of lights with family at their home.
