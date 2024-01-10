Mercedes to Mini Cooper, Check Swanky Car Collection of Hrithik Roshan

10 Jan, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Hrithik Roshan turned a year older today (January 10). As the actor celebrates his birthday, take a look at the swanky car collection of the Fighter fame.

Mercedes-Benz S Class: One of the most expensive cars Hrithik owns is Mercedes-Benz S Class. The base model of the car starts at Rs 1.71 crore.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach 5600: Another swanky car, Hrithik has is Mercedes-Benz Maybach 5600. The car has two variants which range between Rs. 2.69 - 3.40 Cr.

Mini Cooper S Convertible: Hrithik is often seen making family trips with Mini Cooper S Convertible.

Aston Martin Rapide s: Its a four-dour car. The car can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in just 4.4 seconds.

Land Range Rover: Another gorgeous and swanky car that the actor owns is the Land Range Rover. The ex-showroom price of the car is Rs. 2.38 Crore.

Ferrari 360 Modena: One of the most expensive cars that the actor owns is Ferrari 360 Modena. After Sachin Tendulkar, it is Hrithik who has this car.

