Mercedes to Mini Cooper, Check Swanky Car Collection of Hrithik Roshan
10 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Hrithik Roshan turned a year older today (January 10). As the actor celebrates his birthday, take a look at the swanky car collection of the Fighter fame.
Mercedes-Benz S Class: One of the most expensive cars Hrithik owns is Mercedes-Benz S Class. The base model of the car starts at Rs 1.71 crore.
Mercedes-Benz Maybach 5600: Another swanky car, Hrithik has is Mercedes-Benz Maybach 5600. The car has two variants which range between Rs. 2.69 - 3.40 Cr.
Mini Cooper S Convertible: Hrithik is often seen making family trips with Mini Cooper S Convertible.
Aston Martin Rapide s: Its a four-dour car. The car can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in just 4.4 seconds.
Land Range Rover: Another gorgeous and swanky car that the actor owns is the Land Range Rover. The ex-showroom price of the car is Rs. 2.38 Crore.
Ferrari 360 Modena: One of the most expensive cars that the actor owns is Ferrari 360 Modena. After Sachin Tendulkar, it is Hrithik who has this car.
