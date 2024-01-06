Mercedes to Porsche, Swanky Car Collection of Diljit Dosanjh
06 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Happy Birthday to heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh. The actor turned a year older on January 06, 2024. Take a look at his swanky car collection here.
Mitsubhishi Pajero: Another swanky car in Diljit's backyard is the Mitsubhishi Pajero, which is considered an expensive 4-wheeler.
BMW 5 Series: 5200 Luxury Line: Like other B-town celebs, the singer also has a BMW, which costs around 65 lakhs.
Porsche Panamera: Another luxurious car, the Hass Hass singer owns is the Porsche Panamera which costs around 2 crores.
Mercedes 663 AMG: It is one of the most expensive cars the singer owns. The ex-showroom price of the car is Rs. 3.30 crore.
Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most loved Punjabi singers and has also featured in a number of Bollywood movies.
