Mere Humsafar to Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Top 6 Must Watch Pakistani Dramas
14 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Zindagi Gulzar Hai: Kashaf, raised by a single mother, confronts class and gender biases. Her life takes a turn when she encounters Zaroon during college.
Parizaad: Parizaad, from an underprivileged background, faces constant ridicule for his dark skin. Rejected in romance due to appearance and financial status, he perseveres.
Khaani: The series revolves around a spoilt brat who falls in love with an innocent woman after she fearlessly decides to teach him a lesson.
Sadqay Tumhare: The series is about a couple who have been engaged but have not met in 10 years. The series features Adnan Malika and Mahira Khan in lead roles.
Mere Humsafar: The series follows Hala, abandoned by her father, and mistreated by her paternal aunt. Cousin Hamza returns, and marries her, providing the respect she craved.
Humsafar: Released in 2011, the Pakistani drama features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Naveen Waqar in lead roles.
