Merry Christmas to Fighter, Most Awaited Theatrical Releases of January 2024

03 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Fighter: Upcoming Siddharth Anand's movie Fighter features Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The movie will hit theaters on January 25, 2024.
Guntur Kaaram: The Mahesh Babu-starrer will hit the cinemas on January 12, 2024. The movie falls in the category of action-thriller.
Main Atal Hoon: One of the most anticipated releases, Main Atal Hoon is a biopic of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and features Pankaj Tripathi in the lead. The movie will be out on January 19, 2024.
Lal Salaam: The film is directed by Aishwarya Rajnikanth and features her father Rajnikanth in the lead role. The movie will be released on January 12, 2024.
Ayalaan: The movie falls under the sci-fi category and is helmed by R Ravikumar. The movie will be released on January 12, 2024.
Merry Christmas: Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film features Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupati. The movie will be released on January 12, 2024.
