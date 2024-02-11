Missing to Zodiac, Top Mystery Movies to Enjoy on Netflix

11 Feb, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

The Woman in The Window: The film is about an agoraphobic woman who thinks she saw a crime in her neighbouring area.

Missing: The movie revolves around a young woman whose mother goes missing and now she is looking for her.

In The Shadow of Moon: The murder mystery is rooted in science fiction which has interesting past, present and future.

Shimmer Lake: After a small-town sheriff who is tracking down three bank robbery suspects, discovers that one of them is his brother.

Zodiac: The film is a true-crime mystery about the zodiac killer in San Francisco.

Bird Box: After years of an unseen entity causing chaos by forcing individuals to commit suicide, Malorie and her two blindfolded children embark on a perilous journey in an attempt to stay alive.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Must-See Underrated Hollywood Horror Movies

 Find Out More