Moana 2 to Finding Nemo, Best Animation Films That Will Lift Your Mood

15 Feb, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Up: The film is a touching tale of love, loss and how second chances change lives.

Toy Story Series: Woody, Andy's cherished toy, frets that his significance might diminish when Andy receives a new toy named Buzz Lightyear as a birthday present.

Moana 2: After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana goes on a journey to the far seas of Oceania.

Moana: The story is about the daughter of Chief Tui, who goes on a journey to return the heart of the goddess Te Fitti from Maui, a demigod after the plants and the fish on her island start dying.

Inside Out: Riley, an eleven-year-old, has relocated to San Francisco, abandoning her previous life in Minnesota. Alongside her five primary emotions - Fear, Anger, Joy, Disgust, and Sadness - she grapples with adapting to her new environment.

Finding Nemo: When his son is abducted and taken to Sydney from the Great Barrier Reef, Marlin, a timid clownfish, seeks aid from a forgetful fish to rescue him.

