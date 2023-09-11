Most Anticipated Indian Movies And Shows- In Pics
Mark Antony, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Two gangsters, Mark and Antony acquire a mobile phone that has the ability to time travel.
Leo, starring Vijay Joseph, promises to be an action pack film, It is the most anticipated movie to be released.
Thank You For Coming, directed by Karan Boolani. It is a story about when five best friends assemble together at a family gathering, they must navigate the hilarious and heartwarming consequences of their lie.
Salaar, directed by Prashant Neel. The is story is about a gang leader tries to keep a promise made to his dying friend and takes on the other criminal gangs.
Chandramukhi 2 story revolves around a woman who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, which affects her family, and a psychiatrist who plans to solve the case while putting his life in danger. Directed by P.Vasu.
Bambai Meri Jaan is series based on post-independence era where Bombay and it's streets riddled with crime. An honest cop's journey as he tries to protect his family.
Skanda- The Attacker, directed by Boyapati Srinu promises to be a action packed movie for fans.
Fukrey 3, directed by
Mrighdeep Lamba, This time the story is the friends are facing disastrously funny situations together and having each other's backs through the trenches to make it out of a new mess.
Iraivan, is directed by I. Ahmed. Starring Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara. This Tamil movie is a thriller movie and must watch for fans.
Dono, directed by
Avnish Barjatya. The story revolves around Modern relationships set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding.
