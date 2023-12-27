Most Controversial Movies Released In 2023
The film Adipurush was one of the most controversial released in 2023. The film got major criticism for its dialogues.
Pathaan became a part of controversy when public expressed their distress after watching Deepika Padukone in an orange bikini in a music video.
Directed by Sudipto Sen. The movie is based on forceful conversion of religion and presents inaccurate data.
Tiku Weds Sheru involves a sequence where a 49 year old man kisses a young actress in the movie.
Starring Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, the movie depicts casual cheating and praises violence.
