Most Controversial Movies Released In 2023

27 Dec, 2023

Shawn Dass

Adipurush

The film Adipurush was one of the most controversial released in 2023. The film got major criticism for its dialogues.

Pathaan

Pathaan became a part of controversy when public expressed their distress after watching Deepika Padukone in an orange bikini in a music video.

The Kerala Story

Directed by Sudipto Sen. The movie is based on forceful conversion of religion and presents inaccurate data.

Tiku Weds Sheru

Tiku Weds Sheru involves a sequence where a 49 year old man kisses a young actress in the movie.

Animal

Starring Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, the movie depicts casual cheating and praises violence.

