Most-Watched Indian Movie Trailers in 24 Hours on YouTube
Salaar- Starring Prabhas, Salaar's trailer fetched over 116.2 million views on YouTube.
KGF Chapter 2- Starring Yash as Rocky, the Kannada trailer garnered over 106.5 million on YouTube.
Adipurush- Starring Telugu actor Prabhas as Raghav, the trailer had over 74 million views on YouTube.
Radhe Shyam- Starring Pooja Hegde and Prabhas, the trailer crossed the 57.5 million mark on YouTube.
Jawan- Starring Shah Rukh Khan and other prominent actors, the Jawan Trailer fetched over 55 million views on YouTube.
R.R.R- The Telugu film directed by S.S. Rajamouli starred NTR Jr and Ram Charan. The trailer garnered over 51.5 million views on YouTube.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar- Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the trailer fetched over 50.9 million views on YouTube.
Saaho- Telugu actor Prabhas featured in Saaho for the lead role, The trailer crossed 49 million views on YouTube.
Cirkus- Starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The trailer fetched around 45 million views on YouTube.
