Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary- See Romantic Pics
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are marking their second year of marriage today, on January 27th.
Mouni posted a heart-warming message on Instagram to celebrate Suraj on their two-year wedding anniversary.
Mouni shared a collection of photos from her enchanting wedding.
Mouni penned, "It's been 2 years since we got married, 730 days filled with countless memories, and 63,072,000 seconds of me talking while you pretended to listen. Happy anniversary, my love. Love you so much."
Following Mouni's sharing of the stunning post, numerous celebrities commented to express their well-wishes.
Mouni's close friend and actress Disha Patani expressed, "They are the most stunning couple."
The couple had earlier met in Dubai and decided to get married.
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had two wedding ceremony, a grand Bengali wedding and a Malayali wedding as well.
Mouni hails from Cooch Behar, a district in West Bengal. Suraj, a successful Indian entrepreneur and investment banker, is currently located in Dubai.
