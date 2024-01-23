Movies Based On Subhas Chandra Bose's Life

23 Jan, 2024

Kritika Vaid

On January 23, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 128th birth anniversary is being celebrated. Remembering the life of Bose via these films

Bose: Dead/Alive (2017): A web series based on author Auj Dhar's 2012 book India's Biggest Cover-up was created by producer Ekta Kapoor.

Gumnami (2019): The Srijit Mukherjee film investigates the notion and circumstantial facts that show Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004): Shyam Bengal's film concentrates on Subhash Chandra Bose's escape from house imprisonment, departure from India, and the founding of the INA (Azad Hind Fauj).

Raag Desh (2017): This film is set in the aftermath of World War II and features Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Mohit Marwah, Vijay Verma and Mrudula Murali, Kenny Basumatary.

Samadhi (1950): The movie is a spy thriller, helmed by Ramesh Saigal, depicts the struggle of freedom fighters as well as Subhash Chandra Bose's ideology and political views.

