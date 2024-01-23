On January 23, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 128th birth anniversary is being celebrated. Remembering the life of Bose via these films
Bose: Dead/Alive (2017): A web series based on author Auj Dhar's 2012 book India's Biggest Cover-up was created by producer Ekta Kapoor.
Gumnami (2019): The Srijit Mukherjee film investigates the notion and circumstantial facts that show Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004): Shyam Bengal's film concentrates on Subhash Chandra Bose's escape from house imprisonment, departure from India, and the founding of the INA (Azad Hind Fauj).
Raag Desh (2017): This film is set in the aftermath of World War II and features Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Mohit Marwah, Vijay Verma and Mrudula Murali, Kenny Basumatary.
Samadhi (1950): The movie is a spy thriller, helmed by Ramesh Saigal, depicts the struggle of freedom fighters as well as Subhash Chandra Bose's ideology and political views.
