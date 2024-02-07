Movies to Enjoy on Valentine's Day With Your Partner

07 Feb, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: The movie is about two best friends who make a perfect couple but refuse to consider a romantic relationship.

Pride and Prejudice: In 'Pride and Prejudice', Elizabeth and Darcy navigate societal barriers to love and marriage.

Jab We Met: Aditya, a despondent tycoon, spontaneously hops on a train to flee his woes. There, he encounters Geet, a vivacious Punjabi, embroiling him in her lively world.

The Notebook: Noah, a poor man, loves Allie, from wealth. Societal pressure and family differences challenge their passion.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: The movie is about a woman who goes on a trip and falls in love with a boy.

Love, Simon: The film revolves around a boy who aims to keep his sexual orientation a secret from his family.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Meet Your Favourite FRIENDS Character- InPics

 Find Out More