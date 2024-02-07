Movies to Enjoy on Valentine's Day With Your Partner
07 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: The movie is about two best friends who make a perfect couple but refuse to consider a romantic relationship.
Pride and Prejudice: In 'Pride and Prejudice', Elizabeth and Darcy navigate societal barriers to love and marriage.
Jab We Met: Aditya, a despondent tycoon, spontaneously hops on a train to flee his woes. There, he encounters Geet, a vivacious Punjabi, embroiling him in her lively world.
The Notebook: Noah, a poor man, loves Allie, from wealth. Societal pressure and family differences challenge their passion.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: The movie is about a woman who goes on a trip and falls in love with a boy.
Love, Simon: The film revolves around a boy who aims to keep his sexual orientation a secret from his family.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Meet Your Favourite FRIENDS Character- InPics