Mrunal Thakur's stylish avatar in leaf maxi dress

24 Mar, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Mrunal in a black-white maxi dress

Mrunal Thakur raises temperatures in this leaf maxi black and white dress.

24 Mar, 2023

Mrunal Thakur raises temperatures in this leaf maxi black and white dress.

Mrunal Thakur wore a black blazer with a bodycon dress

24 Mar, 2023

Mrunal is a beauty

Mrunal Thakur flaunts her hair waves in this picture

24 Mar, 2023

Mrunal flaunts her transformation

Mrunal Thakur flaunts her transformation

24 Mar, 2023

Mrunal's outfit details

Mrunal Thakur wore a strap sleeve straight fit knit dress from Lovebirds Studio

24 Mar, 2023

Mrunal Thakur burns up the screen

Mrunal Thakur looks sexy beyond words in a dress that flaunts her curves

24 Mar, 2023

Mrunal's fashion game

Mrunal Thakur's fashion game is on point. She wore this knee length dress for Gumraah trailer.

24 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 5 Tourist Destinations Where Rupee Will Make You Feel Rich

 Find Out More