Mrunal Thakur strikes a pose with her team on the beach.
Mrunal Thakur wears a stunning coral tissue Kanjeevaram saree.
Mrunal Thakur gets goofy and playful with her team in Goa.
Mrunal Thakur looks breathtaking in a Kanjeevaram saree for the ad shoot.
Mrunal Thakur's BTS photo while getting ready for the Goa wedding shoot.
Mrunal Thakur dishes out bride goals with Haldi in her hands and a smile on her face.
Mrunal Thakur flaunts her radiant smile in her BTS ad shoot photo.
Mrunal Thakur looks like a vision to behold.
Mrunal Thakur shot for @taneira_sarees in a dreamy setup in Goa.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rohit Sharma's Childhood Tales In Mumbai