MS Dhoni to Mansoor Khan, Iconic Roles of Sushant Singh Rajput
21 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
January 21, 2024, marked the 38th birth anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. Take a look at some of his iconic roles.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story: No one could have portrayed the role better than Sushant. The actor honed every skill of MS Dhoni to the T.
Manny in Dil Bechara: Sushant played the happy-go-lucky guy who suffered from a deadly disease.
Ishaan Bhat in Kai Po Che: Sushant's dream Bollywood debut, shining from the first frame. Effortlessly portraying Ishaan Bhatt, a cricketer turned coach seeking recognition and fame.
Aniruddh Pathak in Chhichhore: Sushant shines in the humour-filled drama, playing Aniruddh Pathak in Nitesh Tiwari's coming-of-age comedy, spanning from the 1990s to 2019.
Mansoor Khan in Kedarnath: Sushant's onscreen innocence was the 'It' factor in Abhishek Kapoor's 2018 film. Sara Ali Khan's debut in 'Kedarnath' showcased delightful chemistry with Sushant, winning hearts.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anita to Jenny, Top Iconic Roles of Parveen Babi