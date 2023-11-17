Mukesh Ambani, Rajinikanth to Ranbir Kapoor Spotted at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
Akash Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was spotted watching India's semi-final match against New Zealand.
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma along with others was seen supporting the Indian cricket team in the World Cup 2023 semi-final.
Football star David Beckham was spotted at the Wankhede stadium. Talking to Hardik Pandya and Sidharth Malhotra.
John Abraham was also present at the World Cup semi-final match at Wankhede.
Entrepreneur, and Owner of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, was also seen enjoying the semi-final match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai.
Rajinikanth and his wife alongside Shikar Dhawan were spotted watching the Semi-final match.
Ranbir Kapoor alongside Akash Ambani also made their presence at the Wankhede stadium.
Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra marked their presence at the ICC 2023 World Cup semi-final match.
Sam Bahadur co-star Vicky Kaushal, was also spotted cheering for India at Wankhede, Mumbai.
