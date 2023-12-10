Mukti Mohan-Kunal Thakur's 10 Divine Wedding Photos
Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy wedding backdrop.
Mukti Mohan looked breathtaking in red, beige and white-coloured lehenga.
Kunal Thakur, on the other hand, complemented her cream and red ethnic attire for D-day.
Inside Mukti Mohan-Kunal Thakur's dreamy wedding with flower petals and firecrackers.
Mukti Mohan can't contain joy as the groom applies sindoor in one of the pictures.
The bride and the groom share a goofy moment amidst their wedding rituals.
Inside Mukti Mohan-Kunal Thakur's big fat Indian wedding - Love, Light And Joy!
Mukti Mohan shares a heartwarming moment with her father in another picture.
The bride and groom get goofy with Shakti and Neeti Mohan as they share a candid moment.
