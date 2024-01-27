Munawar Faruqui Education Qualification
Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian and actor on the show, was born into a Gujarati Muslim family.
Munawar Faruqui rose to fame with his stint in Lock Upp season 1 hosted by Kangana Ranaut.
Munawar Faruqui revealed that he had to drop out of school because of family matters after finishing the fifth grade.
Munawar Faruqui is well-known for his comedic videos on YouTube, which include Doctor & Engineer, Ghost Stories, Yamraj & Aurat, and Dawood.
When his father became ill, Munawar Faruqui began selling items to make ends meet.
Munawar Faruqui used to work as a utensil salesman in the store and studied computers at night.
After completing a computer degree, Munawar Faruqui worked in an agency as a graphic designer.
