Munawar Faruqui Education Qualification

27 Jan, 2024

Tanya Garg

Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian and actor on the show, was born into a Gujarati Muslim family.

Munawar Faruqui rose to fame with his stint in Lock Upp season 1 hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

Munawar Faruqui revealed that he had to drop out of school because of family matters after finishing the fifth grade.

Munawar Faruqui is well-known for his comedic videos on YouTube, which include Doctor & Engineer, Ghost Stories, Yamraj & Aurat, and Dawood.

When his father became ill, Munawar Faruqui began selling items to make ends meet.

Munawar Faruqui used to work as a utensil salesman in the store and studied computers at night.

After completing a computer degree, Munawar Faruqui worked in an agency as a graphic designer.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Net Worth of Shark Tank India New Judge and Inshorts CEO Azhar Iqubal

 Find Out More