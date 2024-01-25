Born on January 28, 1992, Faruqui is an Indian stand-up comedian and rapper by profession.
Munawar Faruqui is one of the top 5 contestants who is competing in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17.
Before Bigg Boss, Faruqui was in Kangana Ranuant's reality show 'Lock Upp' where he lifted the trophy.
Faruqui's net worth is one of the most searched topics, and as per a report in 5Dariyanews, the young Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui is estimated to possess a net worth of 8 crore rupees (approximately $1 million) as of 2023.
The primary source of Faruqui is derived from his stand-up performances, commanding a fee ranging between 3 and 4 lakh rupees for each comedy show.
Munawar has always been in the limelight due to his relationship matters.