Murder Mubarak to HanuMan, OTT Release This Week
17 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Murder Mubarak: Helmed by Homi Adjania, the movie has an ensemble cast and is streaming on Netflix.
Big Girls Don't Cry: The story is about six teenage girls who navigate their life's ups and downs by themselves. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.
Bramayugam: Featuring Mamoothy in the lead, the hit film is finally on SonyLive.
Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour: Enjoy the mesmerising Taylor Swift and deets about her famous The Eras Tour on Disney+ Hotstar.
Frida: The documentary on Frida Kahlo is on Prime Video to enjoy.
Main Atal Hoon: The biopic of former Primer Minister is streaming on Zee5.
HanuMan: Teja Sajja hit film is finally on JioCinema to enjoy.
