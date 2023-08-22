The best free movies on YouTube, from thriller to love story, Top 10 movies are suggested.

22 Aug, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

A man is sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, but he never gives up hope of being exonerated.

A German businessman tries to save Jews from the Holocaust by employing them in his factories.

The story of a powerful Italian-American crime family.

A superhero must fight an anarchistic mastermind who threatens Gotham City.

A hobbit must journey to destroy the One Ring and save Middle-earth.

A man must choose between his love for a woman and helping her husband escape from Nazi-occupied Morocco.

A jury must decide the guilt or innocence of a young man accused of murder.

A musical about the transition from silent films to sound films.

A group of rebels fights against the evil Galactic Empire.

A young FBI trainee must interview a cannibalistic serial killer in order to catch another killer.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Famous Bollywood Movies Shot In Ladakh

 Find Out More