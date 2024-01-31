Byeon Siblings to Reply 1988, K-Dramas That shows Sibling Bond
31 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Ri-ohn & Ri-jin (Kill Me, Heal Me): The sibling duo in the series has touched fans deeply, mainly because of the performance of both
Ri-ohn & Ri-jin.
Gang-tae & Sang-tae (It's Okay To Not Be Okay): Fans were in tears at this sibling relationship in the well-liked K-drama on Netflix. It's a display of tremendous affection despite being an emotional rollercoaster.
Ju-kyung, Ju-young & Hee-kyung (True Beauty): The show has a massive fan base among the audience, and it features a superb three-sibling relationship.
Byeon Siblings (My Father Is Strange): Their comical yet realistic sibling bond has always been adored by fans.
Joon-hyung & Jae-yi (Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo): Fans adore this sibling-like bond, unique as Joon-hyung (Nam Joo-hyuk) isn't blood-related. Abandoned by his mother, Jae-yi (Lee Jae-yoon) warmly embraced him into their family.
Reply 1988: In Reply 1988, each main character has siblings, except for one. The show focuses on neighbourhood families growing up together, highlighting various sibling dynamics and bonds.
