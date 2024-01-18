Nakuul Mehta's Birthday: Popular TV Shows Of The Actor
18 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Ishqbaaz- Nakuul Mehta played the lead role of Shivaay Singh Oberoi and got a very good response for his performance.
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2- In this show, Nakuul Mehta portrayed the lead character of Ram Kapoor.
Be A Man, Yaar! with Nikhil Taneja- The show follows the Nakuul’s journey of becoming a better person.
BAE Control- The drama showcases Nakuul’s and Vedika’s love chemistry as a couple who fight over silly things.
Never Kiss Your Best Friend- Television actor Nakul Mehta made his debut on this show as Sumer.
Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara- This drama starred Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as the protagonist and lead pair. Viewers love the dynamics of their relationship.
Tasalli Se- The plot of this drama revolves around two estranged friends named Somesh (Nakuul Mehta) and Ranjan (Naveen Kasturia).
