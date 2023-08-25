A glimpse at Bollywood actresses who won the National Award for Best Actress.

24 Aug, 2023

Anurag Singh Bohra

Nargis Dutt: The legendary actress won the Best Actress National Award for Raat Aur Din (1967)

Rehana Sultan: The yesteryear actress won the Best Actress National Award for Dastak (1970).

Waheeda Rehman: The veteran actress wont the Best Actress National Award for Reshma Aur Shera (1971).

Shabana Azmi: The veteran won the National Award for Ankur (1982), Khandhar (1983), Paar (1984) and Godmother (1998).

Sharmila Tagore: The veteran actress won National Award for Mausam (1975).

Smita Patil: The late veteran actress won Best Actress national Award for Bhumika (1977) and Chakra (1981).

Dimple Kapadia won the Best Actress National Award for Rudaali (1992).

Seema Biswas: Seema Biswas won the Best Actress National Award for Bandit Queen (1995)

Tabu: Tabu won the Best Actress National Film Award for Maachis (1996) and Chandni Bar (2001).

Raveena Tandon: Raveena bagged the Best Actress National Award for Daman (2000).

Konkona Sen Sharma: Konkona won the Best Actress National Award for Mr And Mrs Iyer (2002).

Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka won the National Aawrd for Best Actress for Fashion (2008)

Vidya Balan: Vidya won the Best Actress National Award for The Dirty Picture (2011).

Kangana Ranaut: Kangana won three best actress awards and one best supporting actress national award for Fashion (2008).

Alia Bhatt: Alia won her first Nation Award for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).

Kriti Sanon: Kriti won the 69th National Film Award for Best Actress for Mimi (2020)

