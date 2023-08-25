National Film Award: Gangubai Kathiawadi Takes The Stage By Storm

25 Aug, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie is based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, an Indian social activist. It is a great movie with top-notch direction and an outstanding portrayal of characters.

Best Actress - Alia Bhatt

Best Editing - Sanjay Leela Bansali

Best Make-up Artist: Preetisheel Singh D'souza

Best Screenplay was shared by 3 figures 1. Utkarshini Vashishtha

2. Sanjay Leela Bansali

Neflix malayalm film 'Nayattu'

Thanks For Reading!

Next: National Award-Winning Bollywood Actresses of All Time

 Find Out More