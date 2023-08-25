National Film Award: Gangubai Kathiawadi Takes The Stage By Storm
25 Aug, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie is based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, an Indian social activist. It is a great movie with top-notch direction and an outstanding portrayal of characters.
Best Actress - Alia Bhatt
Best Editing - Sanjay Leela Bansali
Best Make-up Artist: Preetisheel Singh D'souza
Best Screenplay was shared by 3 figures
1. Utkarshini Vashishtha
Neflix malayalm film 'Nayattu'
