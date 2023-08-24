National Film Awards 2023 Major Winners In Non-Feature Film Category

24 Aug, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Best Non-Feature Film - Ek Tha Gaon (Garhwali & Hindi)

Best Film on Social Issues: Three Two One (Marathi & Hindi)

Best Environmental Films - Pathaam Valavu (Malayalam)

Best Educational Film - Sirpigalin Sipangal (Tamil)

Best Film on Family Values - Chand Saanse (Hindi)

Best Cinematographer - Bittu Rawat for the film Pataal Tee (Bhotiya)

Best Director - Bakual Matiyani for the film Smile Please (Hindi)

