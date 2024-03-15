Neerja to Shershaah, Film Alia Bhatt Rejected
15 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 31st birthday today (March 15).
As the actress has turned a year older, here is a look at some of the movies which she rejected doing.
Sheershaah: The producer of the film initially wanted Alia Bhatt to play the role of Dimple Cheema, but the actress rejected the film citing her busy schedule.
Neerja: Alia reportedly got the opportunity to feature in Sonam-Kapoor starrer. However, the producers expressed concern about her height. After the feedback, Alia rejected the role.
Raabta: The first choice of the makers of the film was Alia. However, later Kriti Sanon featured in the lead role.
Saaho: Before doing RRR, Alia Bhatt would have made her Telugu debut with Saaho. But Alia reportedly felt that her screen time was too little in the film and left the project.
Thugs of Hindostan: It is being said that Alia had refused to be a part of this multi-starrer action drama film because she was already busy with many projects.
On the work front, Alia is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jigra.
