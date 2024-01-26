Net Worth of Shark Tank India New Judge and Inshorts CEO Azhar Iqubal
26 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
The newest season of the much-loved show Shark Tank India will feature Azhar Iqubal, who is the CEO of Inshorts.
An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi, Azhar Iqubal initiated Inshorts as a Facebook page in collaboration with Deepit Purkayastha and Anunay Arunav.
In 2013, Azhar along with his partners launched the application. Later, after receiving a good response, the application was launched for Apple iPhones in 2015.
According to information given by Business Patrika, Azhar Iqubal, 31, has an estimated net worth of Rs 500 crore.
As per the LinkedIn profile of Azhar, he dropped out of IIT to start his venture. He was at IIT Delhi between 2009 and 2012.
In 2021, Inshorts secured funding at an estimated valuation of 550 million dollars.'
