Netflix: One Piece Cast Main Characters You Must Know
The One Piece is a newly launched Series on Netflix. It has a talented group of both new and experienced actors. The anime adaptation, which shares the same name.
Monkey D. Luffy, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, who acquired extraordinary rubber-like powers by consuming a powerful Devil Fruit, is depicted by Iñaki Godoy.
Roronoa Zoro, a skilled bounty hunter and master swordsman known for his expertise in the Three Swords Style or Santoryu, is portrayed by Mackenyu Arata as a member of the Straw Hat pirates.
Nami, the skilled navigator and enigmatic thief of the Straw Hats Pirates in One Piece, is portrayed by Emily Rudd, who keeps her enigmatic past hidden from the rest of the crew.
Usopp, the Straw Hats Pirates' skilled marksman and inventor, who was once the "captain" of the Usopp Pirates, is portrayed by Jacob Romero Gibson. As the son of a notorious pirate named Yassop, the character has a great deal of responsibility to uphold.
Sanji, the leader of the crew's kitchen and skilled in martial arts, is portrayed by Taz Skylar. Sanji's quest is to locate All Blue, a legendary body of water that links the four seas.
Captain Morgan, played by Langley Kirkwood, is a villainous Navy Captain in Netflix's One Piece series, who relentlessly pursues the Straw Hat Pirates. He is known for his personality and equips an axe as his weapon of choice.
Aidan Scott takes on the role of Helmeppo, the son of Captain Morgan. While he can be bothersome at certain moments, it has been noted that many find the character quite entertaining to observe on-screen.
Buggy, the head of the Buggy Pirates Crew, is portrayed by Jeff Ward. He possesses a devil fruit that enables him to divide his body into multiple parts. The character's appearance is reminiscent of a frightening clown known for murder.
Shanks, the captain of the Red-Haired Pirates, portrayed by Peter Gadiot, was the childhood hero and inspiration of Luffy, who started his own crew.
