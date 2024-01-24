Netflix to iQIYI, Different Streaming Platforms to Watch K-Dramas in India
24 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Netflix: The first one has to be Netflix. The streaming platform has a bunch of K-dramas to enjoy including My Demon, Tomorrow, All of Us Are Dead and others.
YouTube: The best platform that ever one can reach is YouTube. The platform offers a bunch of K-dramas to enjoy.
Amazon Prime Video: Another streaming platform which features several K-Dramas is Amazon Prime. The OTT platform consists of W, Lucky Romance, She Was Pretty and others.
iQIYI: Another platform to enjoy Korean drama is iQIYI. You can watch a bunch of famous K-dramas on this platform.
Mx Players: Another platform where you can watch several K-dramas without paying a single penny is MX Player.
