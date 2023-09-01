Netflix: Top 10 Bollywood Movies of all time.
01 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
3 Idiots: An award-winning Bollywood comedy, revolving around the bond of unbreakable friendship between college friends.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: A classic movie based on a big-fat joint family and the love between them.
Hum Apke Hain Koun: Two lovebirds who sacrifice their happiness for the sake of their family but fate has different plans for them.
Barfi: A deaf-mute young boy who develops a special bond with a girl with autism but when old flame walks back into his life, causing misunderstandings between them.
Taare Zameen Par: The story is based on a poor kid who has dyslexia and how his teacher helps him uncover his potential.
Kal Ho Naa Ho: This emotional movie is about an MBA student who falls for an impressive new neighbour who charms her troubled family but he has a secret that forces him to push her away.
Jab We Met: This romantic drama is based on a wealthy businessman who finds his life changing after he meets a spunky and care-free young woman.
Main Hoon Na: It follows the story of an army major who finds himself back in college in order to foil a dangerous terrorist’s plans against the nation.
Queen: The movie is about Rani who decides to go on her honeymoon alone where she gets pulled out of her comfort zone and rediscovers herself.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: The movie is all about healing wounds, falling in love with life and combating their worst fears.
